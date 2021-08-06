‘Govt must consider ground realities before closing schools’

Addressing a meeting of owners of privately managed schools, All Private Schools Management Association Sindh Chairman Tariq Shah said that soon after the current lockdown ends, all the educational institutions should be reopened conditional to strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Shah accused the Sindh government of deliberately depriving children of education, causing irreparable damage to the future of the nation. He said educational disruption has already endangered the future of millions of students, so the government must consider the ground realities before closing schools.

He also said online education is not an alternative to physical classes because of unannounced electricity load-shedding in Karachi, adding that it is not possible to conduct classes for all students due to limited internet access.

He claimed that Sindh’s Covid task force had already issued orders to reopen all private educational institutions conditional to strict compliance with the SOPs, but they were still closed. Shah said that on the one hand the lockdown in city is causing economic losses by closing businesses, while on the other, education is being destroyed by closing schools.

He expressed concern over not reopening educational institutions even after “100 per cent” vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff of private schools in accordance with the education minister’s instructions, saying that now the minister should fulfil his promise of reopening schools.

He claimed that since the pandemic, over 60 per cent of the students have been suffering from mental stress and over 40 per cent have dropped out of school. He said they have been working at shops, eateries and other spaces that employ child labour. If this situation continues, the rest of the students will also say goodbye to education, he added.

Shah said the closure of educational institutions affecting students will have an adverse impact on the entire society. He claimed that the Sindh government is pushing the nation into the darkness of ignorance under the guise of lockdown, due to which the quality of education has dropped very low.