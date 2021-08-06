Covid kills 28 more, infects 2,315 in Sindh

Twenty-eight more people have died due to Covid-19 and 2,315 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,126 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 16,953 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,315 people, or 14 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,098,056 tests, which have resulted in 394,731 positive cases. He said that 48,234 people across the province are currently infected: 46,693 are in self-isolation at home, 40 at isolation centres and 1,501 at hospitals, while 1,319 patients are in critical condition, of whom 99 are on life support.

He added that 992 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 340,371, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.2 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 2,315 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,667 (or over 72 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 667 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 330 from District Central, 265 from District South, 186 from District Korangi, 111 from District Malir and 108 from District West.