Military top brass pay tribute to martyrs of police

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military leadership on Wednesday paid tribute to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty to commemorate Police Martyrs’ Day.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police who rendered meritorious sacrifices while defending the motherland. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar in a tweet shared the message of the army chief.

The Army chief paid salute to martyrs’ of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day. “Pakistan Police has made monumental sacrifices in the line of duty over the years, contributing immensely in bringing peace and stability to the country,” the army chief said.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi’s message was shared on the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Navy’s Directorate General of Public Relations. “Tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day 2021,” the tweet said. “The sacrifices of Police who laid their precious lives for protection of the motherland are unforgettable. This day is reminiscent of selfless devotion and sacrifices for peace by police and their families.”