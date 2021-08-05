Punjab police used diesel worth Rs3b in 5 years

LAHORE: From January 1, 2015 to June 30, 2020, the Punjab Police used diesel worth Rs 3,033,036,500 in 13 districts.

According to the information made public under the Right to Information Act in the Abdullah Malik vs Punjab Police case, the crime rate in the 13 districts increased to the dangerous level despite using diesel worth billions of rupees.

According to the documents received by daily Jang, from July 1, 2016 to December 31, 2018, a total of 1,019,066 cases were reported to the police. From July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020, a total of 1,239,144 cases were reported to the police. As many as 220,078 more cases were reported in the present government than in the previous government. These cases included robberies, rape, gang-rape, murder, kidnapping of children, etc.

According to the documents, in the province, the rate of sentences announced in all cases was 51 per cent, whereas in murder cases 31pc, in attempt to murder cases 17pc, in rape cases 5pc and in gang-rape cases 5pc. There was no sentence in dacoity-cum-rape cases. In 36,951 cases of children’s kidnapping, the rate of sentences was 2 per cent and in kidnap for ransom cases 23 pc. There was no sentence in 408 cases of dacoity-cum-murder. The rate of sentences in dacoity cases was 10 per cent, in highway robbery cases 10 pc, in theft cases 31 pc and petty theft cases 31 pc.