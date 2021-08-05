 
Thu Aug 05, 2021
August 5, 2021

Division police conducts flag march

National

 
August 5, 2021

LAHORE: Iqbal Town Division police conducted a flag march to create a sense of security among citizens Wednesday.

All SDPOs and SHOs participated in the flag march. The flag march started from SP Iqbal Town office in Muslim Town, passed through Wahdat Road, Bhekewal Mor, Karim Block, Gulshan Zahra, Qasar-e-Batool, Kali Kothi, Dubai Chowk, Scheme Mor etc.

