Late academician remembered

HARIPUR: Anjuman Taraqqi Pasand Musanifeen Haripur chapter on Wednesday organized a literary reference for the renowned poet and educationist late Prof Dr. Sufiyan Safi here at the District Bar Council Hall.

He died of cardiac arrest on July 9 at the age of 61.

Renowned poet Dr Amir Sohail chaired the reference while Prof Waheed Qureshi, Adil Saeed Qureshi, Dr Ziaur Rasheed, Tahir Gul, Hasan Saif, and Dr Um e Rubab, daughter of late Prof Dr Safi were among those who spoke to the audience and discussed different aspects of Dr Safi’s life and literary work.

Prof Dr Sufiyan Safi served in different colleges of the province, including, Postgraduate College Haripur, Abbottabad, during his three decades stint as an Urdu language teacher.

His last posting was as principal of Government Postgraduate College at Khanpur when he retired. He served as a faculty member in the Urdu Department of Hazara University. After receiving his PhD degree from Allama Iqbal Open University in 2016, he authored and published eight books on the different aspects of the personality of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and won appreciation. The participants also offered fateha for the departed soul.