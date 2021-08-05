We stand with Noor Mukadam’s family, not our son: Zahir’s father

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday held its hearing on the post-arrest bail petition of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the murder of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

During the course of the hearing, Zakir Jaffer, the suspect’s father, said, “We are not with our son, we stand with the victim’s family.”

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adam’s counsel, Rizwan Abbasi, appraised the court that his clients were included in the case on the basis of the suspect’s statement before an investigation officer.

His clients were unaware of the incident, he said, adding that neither did they hide or provide wrong information to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor told the court that the suspect was in contact with his mother but she did not tell the police about it.

Abbasi then replied that telephonic contact between a son and mother is not a crime. The public prosecutor said that the pistol recovered from the suspect was issued under the name of Zakir Jaffer. He maintained that the suspect had made telephone calls to his father and mother at around 3 pm on July 20. It was the time when Noor Mukadam was with Zahir Jaffer, the lawyer said, adding that later she had been killed.