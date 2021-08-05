Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month.
Umar has attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.
His rehabilitation programme is expected to conclude next month, following which he will become eligible to participate in the domestic season 2021-22.
Umar paid Rs4.2 million fine imposed on him by International Court of Arbitration for