Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

LAHORE: Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month.

Umar has attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.

His rehabilitation programme is expected to conclude next month, following which he will become eligible to participate in the domestic season 2021-22.

Umar paid Rs4.2 million fine imposed on him by International Court of Arbitration for