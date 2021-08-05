Teams all set for Shergar Cup action

LONDON: Ascot has confirmed the riders that will make up the four new-look teams that will do battle for the Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

Great Britain and Ireland will be split into two teams for the 20th running of the event, with Great Britain captained by this year’s Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby.

He will be joined by James Doyle, who will making his third appearances in the competition, and Shergar Cup debutant Cieren Fallon, whose father Kieren won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle in 2003 and was on the winning team in 2001 and 2002.

This season’s Gold Cup hero Joe Fanning will captain the Ireland side and will have the help of rising star David Egan and veteran rider Tadhg O’Shea, while Hayley Turner will lead a formidable Ladies team.

Turner is the most successful jockey in the history of the Shergar Cup with eight winners from 13 appearances.

This year she will ride alongside Mickaëlle Michel from France and Scottish jockey Nicola Currie, who makes her first appearance.

The fourth and final team is the Rest of the World, with Swaziland-born Sean Levey taking captaincy honours.

Kevin Stott from Denmark and Italian Andrea Atzeni are his teammates. A total prize fund of £252,000 is up for grabs, which each of the six races worth £42,000.

Dubai Duty Free executive vice president and CEO Colm McLoughlin said: “The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is undoubtedly one of the highlights of our horseracing sponsorship portfolio and one of Ascot’s most popular events.