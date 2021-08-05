Abtaha becomes Britain’s first hijab wearing cricketer

BIRMINGHAM : Abtaha Maqsood (22) is Britain’s first Hijab wearing Muslim female to play International cricket and she wants other young British Muslim girls to take up cricket who due to cultural or religious barriers are not able to do so.

Abtaha, whose parents hail from Lahore, Pakistan, was born in Glasgow on 11th June, 1999, the day when Pakistan beat Zimbabwe to qualify for the semi finals of cricket World Cup played in England and Scotland.

Abtaha Maqsood, who’s currently playing for Birmingham Phoenix in the new short format 200 ball cricket tournament “The Hundred” in England, started playing cricket as a little girl in the back garden of her house with her father and brothers. She was just 11 when she joined her local cricket club “Poloc”. Aged 12 and only 4 months after joining the club she was selected to represent Scotland’s under 17 against Ireland in a T20.

Speaking to Geo News at Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham, Abtaha said she got complete family backing. Abtaha described her father as the most amazing supporter for her throughout. “My dad and my mom are both massive cricket lovers, they love sports.”

Besides playing cricket Abtaha Maqsood also got a black belt in Taekwon-do aged 11 and has participated in British and Scottish championships too. She said she never thought of choosing cricket as a career path at that time. But the experience of playing cricket so far has been amazing for her.

Abtaha said she started wearing hijab when she was 11-12 after watching her mother started wearing it and it was completely her own decision. In fact her parents did give her the choice to not wear hijab as she was very young at that time but she was really insisting on doing that.

“Wearing a hijab was my own choice. I went to offer Umrah when I was 11. My mum started wearing hijab when we were on the plane back. So I asked her why was she wearing that and then she explained to me, and I told her I would like to do so as well,” said Abtaha.

Abtaha is a third year student at Glasgow University studying dentistry. She said that currently she’s managing her time between her studies and playing International cricket for Scotland and now The Hundred as she loves both dentistry and cricket. It’s quite tough for her at the moment but she’s trying to give her hundred per cent to both.

She further said that although she never faced any cultural barriers herself but she was aware that there were barriers out there for other young Muslim girls. She wants to be inspiration for those girls.

Abtaha is a leg spin bowler but she’s didn’t start as a spinner. In fact she used to be a seam bowler when she was little. It was her father who discovered that she can be a better spinner than a seamer.

Abtaha said that playing The Hundred and representing Birmingham Phoenix in the tournament is the most amazing thing in her life.

Abtaha has represented Scotland’s national team 17 times in international T20 matches, claiming 23 wickets so far in her career.