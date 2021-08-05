Gold remains flat

KARACHI: Domestic gold rates remained unchanged for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, despite an increase of $3 to $1,810 per announce in the international price of the yellow metal.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood at Rs110,600 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price remained the same at Rs94,822.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,810 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.

Local jewellers said the cost of gold in the local market was lower by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.