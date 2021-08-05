Abudul Latif Siddiqui named HIC in Singapore

TOKYO: The government of Pakistan has appointed Abdul Latif Siddiqui as Honorary Investment Counselor (HIC) in Singapore, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The appointment was made by Federal Board of Investment (BoI), the premier investment promotion agency of the country working under the administrative control of Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Abdul Latif Siddiqui is the chairman of Singapore-based Global Radiance Group, according to a statement issued by PMO.

The tenure of appointment was initially for a period of three years and extendable for a further period subject through mutual consultation, it said. “I will continue to work for the benefit of our country and Pakistani people in my capacity and capabilities,” said Siddiqui commenting on the conferment of the designation as HIC in Singapore.

He thanked Pakistan’s ambassador to Singapore Rukhsana Afzaal for trusting him with this honorary assignment and he also lauded the support of Pakistani diaspora in Singapore.

“By this appointment, BOI sees that FDI (foreign direct investment) inflow from Singapore to Pakistan will substantially increase and economic growth will consequently accelerate with the help of the vast experience of newly appointed HIC,” the statement said.

Siddiqui enjoys thirty-two years of hands-on experience in various aspects of international shipping including offshore management services. He has contributed to Pakistan and Pakistanis on various occasions. Siddiqui has actively supported Pakistan in its efforts against the Covid-19 as well as raising dam fund.