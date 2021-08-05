 
Thu Aug 05, 2021
August 5, 2021

New fire breaks out near Turkish power plant

Milas, Turkey: A new fire broke out Wednesday near a western Turkish thermal power plant that rescuers have been trying to save in the second week of deadly blazes ravaging the country, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The fire appeared at the foot of a hill in front of the Yenikoy Kemerkoy power plant, near the Aegean Sea town of Milas. Huge plumes of yellow smoke billowed over the plant, partially covering its chimney from view.

