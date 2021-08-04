India always scuttled efforts for dialogue with its own neighbours: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday said it is sheer hypocrisy of India to do away with the key agendas and set its priorities to allow issues to discuss during the presidency of the United Nations’ Security Council.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said in a statement that Indian minister’s tweet regarding setting priorities during the presidency of the UNSC was India’s agenda to exploit the UNSC’s presidency, as India had spelled out three key priorities for the month of August, including voice of moderation, advocate of dialogue and proponent of international law. Zahid said, “It is a sheer hypocrisy of a country that has systematically done away with any semblance of moderation, efforts for dialogue and abiding by international law, to project itself as the voice of these three.”

The FO spokesperson further said the extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology had permeated all the state institutions of India, and RSS-BJP regime’s record was replete with instances of gross and systematic violations of the rights of minorities, particularly the Muslims. He said before preaching moderation to the world, India must set its own house in order. As for dialogue, India had consistently scuttled any efforts for a constructive and meaningful dialogue in its own neighbourhood. He said after assuming the office, PM Imran Khan had clearly underlined that if India took one step for peace, Pakistan would take two.