President Alvi, PTI VP discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Zahid Hussain Kazmi had one-on-one meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed in detail the overall political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest.

In meeting at the Presidency, they expressed satisfaction over the historic achievement of PTI in Azad Jammu and Kashmir election and reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Dr Arif Alvi said due to the comprehensive strategy of the federal government, the economy is on the path of development, out of crisis and its reputation at the local and international level is rapidly improving while in terms of foreign strategy, Pakistan is playing a very active role for peace and regional development. “The time is not far when Pakistan will achieve the status of economic self-sufficiency and self-reliance and will stand out in the world as a truly welfare state,” Alvi noted. Zahid Hussain Kazmi thanked the President for greeting him in the presidency.