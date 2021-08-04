LAHORE: CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other officers observed a candlelight vigil in the remembrance of police martyrs at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, The Mall, on Wednesday. They lit candles at the monument of police martyrs.

Fateha was offered for the departed souls. The CCPO said every officer and official of the Lahore police is the member of the force of martyrs and all available resources will be utilized for the welfare of their heirs.