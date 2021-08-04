Ex-military officer, wife murdered

ISLAMABAD: Some unknown persons murdered a retired military officer and his wife in Banigala, police said. An FIR was registered on the complaint of son of Major (R) Shahid Rehman, 74, and his wife Ms Amina. Ali Rehman told the police that his father and mother lived alone in their house, while he lived at Gala Villa, Spring Valley, Banigala along with his family. On Monday, he visited his parents to spend some time with them. After reaching the house, he rang the doorbell but nobody answered the door. He then rang them up but there was no response. He then went on the back side of the house and knocked at the door but still there was no response. Finally, Ali said, he jumped into the house and found his parents murdered. The police shifted the bodies to hospital. Police claimed they were close to the killer and will arrest him soon. Body of young woman found: In another killing episode, the police have found the body of a young woman, 25, lying on the roadside packed in a gunny bag in F/11. The woman had gone missing three days back and Golra police had already registered an FIR. Woman raped: Meanwhile, an elderly man forcibly raped his sister-in-law. Lohi Bher police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim.