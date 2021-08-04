Malik for UN role in stopping bloodshed in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Institute of Research and Reforms Chairman Rehman Malik has expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating situation of Afghanistan and urged international community and United Nations to play their role for stopping further bloodshed in Afghanistan.

“The international community failed to stop the civil war in Afghanistan and reports arising from the heart of Afghanistan that people are terrified about their lives as gun fires and aerial attacks are increasing every hour,” he said while talking with The News Tuesday. Malik said the international community pitches yet another plan by not stopping civil war in Afghanistan. He said Taliban have taken major control of Afghanistan and unfortunately, from both sides, innocent Afghans are being killed. He said bodies filled the streets and families have come on the roadsides and they are marching to the Pakistan’s borders. “The civil war in Afghan will be adding numerous problems for Pakistan also,” he added. The former interior minister said situation created and failure of the international community to restore peace in Afghanistan has pitched Afghans, Taliban, and President Ashraf Ghani against each other more aggressively. He said delay in interim government will increase uncountable conflict and where is the UN peacekeeping force as they should have been deployed in Afghanistan to avert civil war. He said it looks the new Afghan war plan is getting in place and the burden is likely to be faced by Pakistan. “The joint statement from the West today speaks the future course of the West and the world will witness the merciless street fights in Kabul including the killings through airstrikes,” he further added.