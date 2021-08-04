People don’t care about lives, more worried about their SIMs: Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has expressed gratitude to the administration of Jamia Darul Uloom Karachi for allowing the establishment of a coronavirus vaccination centre on the seminary’s premises in Korangi.

Wahab visited the vaccination centre set up at the Jamia Darul Uloom in Korangi on Tuesday to witness the inoculation of the seminary’s students, teachers and religious scholars.

He expressed satisfaction that a large number of people had come to the vaccination facility for their immunisation at one of the largest seminaries in the city.

He said the vaccination centre had been established at Jamia Darul Uloom in pursuance of efforts of the provincial government to engage people belonging to different schools of thought in the vaccination drive for speeding up the fight against the lethal pandemic. He said that people didn’t care about their lives as they were more worried about their mobile phone SIMs and data packages.

He said a day earlier, a record 222,000 people had received their coronavirus vaccine in a single day in the province. In Karachi, 106,000 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. He added that 11 vaccination centres in Karachi had started vaccinating people against the virus round the clock.

The government spokesman said the target of vaccinating 225,000 persons in a single day in the province will be achieved and for the purpose the Sindh administration has sought the support of masses.

He said that more mobile units will also be used across Karachi in order to provide the coronavirus vaccination service to the people of city.

He appealed to the people to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised against Covid-19 while they are visiting vaccination centres, keeping in view the overcrowding there. He also appealed to the people to completely follow the government’s safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the lethal infectious disease.

He said that implementation of SOPs would again provide the opportunity to the government to reopen the shopping centres and other businesses in the province that had been closed.

Wahab said the Sindh government had taken notice of a wedding being held at the residence of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA belonging to Karachi, adding that the ceremony was stopped due to the government’s timely intervention. He appealed to the politicians to fully observe the safety guidelines prescribed by the government against the spread of coronavirus infection so as to act as role models for the public.