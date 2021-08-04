FIA pledges to ensure transparent inquiries

SUKKUR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh Zone-II Director, Mohammad Younus Chandio, has said efforts are being made to ensure maximum transparency in inquiries on source reports. Chairing a board meeting of FIA Sindh Zone-II, Chandio said he would not tolerate misconduct and pledged not to close down any inquiry after initial investigations. The meeting reviewed progress in compliance of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), registration of Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) on the recommendations of police, raids conducted and cases registered against hawala/hundi transactions, follow-up of international requests against suspects/accused persons, disbursement of budget funds, equipment and uniform, conviction and case trial proceedings, timely submission of exploration reports, appeals against acquittal cases and disposal of pending enquiries.