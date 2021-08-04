Shehbaz slams martyrdom of Kashmiri youth in IIOJ&K

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly's Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces in Bandipur district of the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu And Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Shehbaz said India was guilty of grave crimes against human rights and humanity. Ever since the Indian annexation of August 5, India had stepped up its inhuman brutal acts in occupied Kashmir.

Shehbaz said India had become the UNSC president in August but on the other hand it had worsened its cruelties and oppression on the innocent people of Kashmir. He called on the civilised world to push India to comply with the UNSC resolutions regarding Kashmir.

He said the brave and freedom-loving people of Kashmir would not accept subjugation at any cost and will continue their struggle till they get their freedom because India is destined for defeat. He said the entire humanity salutes the courage, spirit, cause and resilience of Kashmiris. Shehbaz prayed for the martyred and strength for the family to brave the loss.