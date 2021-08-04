‘Drugs purchase data of hospitals to be collected’

LAHORE: Specialized Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan visited Jinnah Hospital here on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Aamir Jan said the HVAC system and other machinery would become functional in the next two months for providing better healthcare to patients. He asked the medical superintendents to ensure improvement in conditions of hospitals, management and operational matters.

No mafia in purchase of medicines, parking, canteens and affairs of the hospitals would be allowed and all the civil cases pending in courts would actively be pursued for setting aside the stay orders, Aamir Jan said and added the department would notify its team who would collect data of purchase of medicines of last three years from teaching hospitals within 10 days so as to unearth any irregularity or embezzlement in the process after its monitoring and evaluation.

This report would be shared with the media, he added. He held out assurance that vacancies of professors, associate professors, senior registrars and nursing staff would soon be filled in to overcome shortage of manpower in hospitals in a month. He said Jinnah Hospital is incurring millions of rupees on electricity charges but it would be energised with solar power through the energy department in a bid to save millions of rupees.