Ministry evaluates proposal to impose parking fee in MHNP

Islamabad: The climate change ministry is evaluating a proposal to impose a parking fee on vehicles that are parked in green patches near posh restaurants in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). The ministry has been receiving reports for quite some time stating that hundreds of visitors who enjoy food at the posh restaurants parked their vehicles on green areas due to shortage of proper parking facilities. The proposed Nature Conservation Act already supports imposition of fee on motorists who enter into the vicinity of the MHNP. Now the introduction of parking fees can generate funds for protection and preservation of natural environment of the national park.