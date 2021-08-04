Pakistan making efforts for peace in Afghanistan: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is making every possible effort in Afghanistan's peace process, and the Afghan government will also have to fulfil its responsibilities for peace.

As many as 220 million Pakistanis are with Kashmiris and Exploitation Day will be observed on August 5 to highlight 729-day lockdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir as violation of human rights, said the Punjab governor while talking to Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeed Al Hassan and party delegations at Governor’s House Lahore.

He said work was being done to promote religious harmony and eradicate sectarianism in Pakistan. He said those conspiring to destabilise the country would not be allowed to succeed.

Regarding maintaining peace in Muharram, he said the scholars of all schools of thought must work together for interfaith harmony during Muharram, adding government agencies were fully mobilised to ensure law and order in the country. Talking about Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan, and it could be separated from it. Due to struggle of the prime minister to raise Kashmir issue at the international level, the world community has been made aware of the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against the Kashmiris.

He said it was necessary to resolve the Kashmir issue and end Indian terrorism for peace in the region. The provincial minister for religious affairs said that all institutions and ulema were united for promotion of religious harmony.

Meanwhile, the Punjab governor also visited the residence of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and offered condolences on the death of his mother-in-law.