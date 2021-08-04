Farrukh highlights Ulema’s role against hybrid warfare threats

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the role of religious scholars to neutralising the threats of hybrid warfare, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib requested the Ulema and other religious scholars on Tuesday to create an awareness among the masses, especially on the issues of national security.

Addressing a brainstorming convention on “National Integration: Strategy to interact among different schools of thought”, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting described the modern era as an age of information, saying there is a war of opinions in the world right now.

Impending risk of fifth generation warfare increases the responsibilities of religious scholars of different schools of thoughts, who remain in contact with the people at socio-religious levels. Habib said, “The people come to seek your guidance on different religious issues. Now Pakistan wants you to play its due role in building a positive opinion on matters of national importance, including national security, while assuring all sorts of cooperation from the government’s side.”

Furrukh Habib said the country was declared the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Constitution, which provided rights to the freedom of expression to every citizen, but at the same time it also prescribed various parameters for exercising the law, involving responsibility on part of its exercisers.

He also warned of some elements, who wanted to exploit those parameters, which could be described as the fault lines. Farrukh said the EU Disinfo Lab had recently revealed how India was involved in spreading propaganda against Pakistan around the world with the help of fake websites and fake accounts, made in the name of journalists and others.

He said free expression of an individual on social media had potential to become viral that might easily hurt someone’s sentiments. The minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a landmark initiative, which reflected Pakistan’s all-weather bonding with China, as both the countries had supported each other through every thick and thin. He said the CPEC had become a source of frustration for neighbouring India, which has been striving to create hurdles in its execution.