Police Martyrs Day being marked today

PESHAWAR: Salute will be presented to the graves of the fallen heroes of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police as Martyrs Day is being observed today.

Apart from saluting to the martyrs, Quran Khwani will be held and blood donation camps and walks will be organised in Peshawar and other districts.

The day is observed all over KP to pay tributes to the fallen heroes of the KP Police. As many as 1,508 policemen were martyred in the last 21 years across KP. They included a number of senior and junior officers as well as females.

The number of guests has been reduced in the main function in connection with the day in Peshawar due to Covid-19. All the guests have been directed to observe Covid-19 SOPs.

Apart from others, Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has quarantined himself after suffering from fever for the last couple of days.

A number of other senior officers at the Central Police Office also quarantined themselves after suspected coronavirus cases.

In Mardan, a blood donation camp was organised in the Police Lines in connection with the police martyrs day. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah.