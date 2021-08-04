Wapda employees seek facilities, safety gear

PESHAWAR: The members of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union on Tuesday asked the government to provide them facilities to minimise the number of casualties during official work.

They had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club to stage a protest for the acceptance of demands

Led by their chairperson Haji Iqbal, general secretary Noor-ul-Amin and other office-bearers, the protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans.

They asked the authorities to provide them proper facilities to minimise the increasing number of casualties.