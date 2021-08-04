Highway & Motorway police launch special online checking campaign

PESHAWAR: National Highway and Motorway Police, N-5 North Zone has started a special campaign for online checking of route permits, fitness certificates of vehicles.

In order to ensure the safety of road users through eradication of mechanically unfit vehicles from National Highway, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), N-5 North Zone, Wisal Fakhar Sultan, held a coordination meeting with the participants from the public service transport sector, NHA, relevant Road Transport Authorities (RTAs) and members from Vehicle Inspection and Certification System, Punjab (VICS). The initiative was taken on the special directions of the Inspector General, NHMP, Syed Kaleem Imam.

The DIG said a special campaign for online checking of route permit/fitness certificates of vehicles had been initiated in collaboration with relevant RTAs and personnel from VICS.

The documents of vehicles plying in the jurisdiction of N-5 North Zone from Peshawar to Lahore (GT Road) shall be checked at specified checking points and stern enforcement including heavy fines shall also be imposed against the delinquents.

The DIG N-5 North Zone said the number of road crashes due to unfit vehicles was increasing day by day and this special campaign was initiated to decrease the ratio of road accidents through effective utilization of online database facilities provided by the RTAs concerned and VICS, Punjab.

He intimated that the drivers of all vehicles must ensure the pasting of valid fitness certificates on the windscreens of their vehicles on a regular basis and this shall also ease up the checking process during the campaign.

The DIG said on special directions of the IG, NHMP, a mechanism had been evaluated for grant of compensation claims to the families of deceased and permanently disabled persons of road crashes that took place on the National Highway.