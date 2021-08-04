Ulema urged to maintain peace during Muharram

MANSEHRA: A police official on Tuesday urged the ulema and religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought to maintain peace and tranquility during the Muharram.

“To maintain the peace and tranquility during the Muharram is our collective responsibility and I am optimistic that you would avoid such speeches, which could harm the sentiments of others,”District Police Officer Asif Bahadur told a meeting of the Shia religious scholars and zakirs here. He also addressed a meeting of Sunni clerics and scholars at the same place earlier in the day.

The district police officer said that the police would follow Ashura Muharram routes and nobody would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government.

“We have finalised our security arrangements and policemen in uniform and plain clothes would be deployed in and outside the imambargahs and routes where the Ashura processions are taking place,” said the official.

He urged the Shia zakirs to follow the timings set by the security apparatus for majalis and processions.

“The peace committee members will also extend support to the police department,” he said.