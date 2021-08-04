UET signs MoU to carry out joint research

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and PAVERCRAFT (Pvt) Ltd. Adamzai, Nowshera, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for carrying out joint applied research.

The document was signed by Prof Dr Khan Shahzada on behalf of UET, Peshawar, and Shahab Khattak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PAVERCRAFT Private Limited Vice-chancellor UET Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, was also present on the occasion.

The purpose of MoU is to bring the academia industry together to create industrial development that leads to environmentally-friendly product development in the pavement industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iftikhar Hussain said the UET was actively working to boost coordination with the industrial sector.

Shahab Khattak briefed the meeting about his company. He said the company was set up in 2018 and had undertaken various projects with the government and private sector so far.

He said under the MoU, the experts and researchers would work closely in finding research-based solutions to bring innovation and sustainability to the pavement industry.

Khan Shahzada made a presentation on “Green Revolution in the Pavement Industry.”

Dr Nasru Minallah, Director ORIC UET, said ORIC would continue bridging industry academia linkages and special preference would be given to local industry.

Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar UET Peshawar, said the university had the best human resources with latest research techniques to help the industry in related fields.