Kashmiris set to mark two years since autonomy snatched

ISLAMABAD/MIRPUR: Kashmiris around the world and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will observe Youm-e-Istehsaal tomorrow to mark the second anniversary of India’s revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special autonomy on August 5, 2019 and against the siege of the disputed territory by the occupation forces.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) is planning a march towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. A press release appealed to the people of IIOJK, AJK and Kashmiris living abroad, to observe Ashrah-e-Muzahamat (Ten Days of Resistance) from August 5th to 15th.

The APHC is asking the people of IIOJK to observe a complete shutdown, impose a civil curfew and observe a blackout from 8pm to 8.30pm. Black flags will be displayed everywhere on August 11, and special prayers will be held to commemorate the people who were martyrs on August 11, 2008.

On August 14, special prayers will be organised to pray for the wellbeing of the Muslim Ummah, especially Pakistan, for its sincere

help on moral, political and diplomatic fronts to the movement for the right of self-determination. On August 15, India’s independence day, black flags will be displayed everywhere.

Rallies will also be organised against the widespread killings, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and vandalism of houses in addition to gross violations of human rights at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The developments come as Indian troops killed yet another Kashmiri youth in a brutal cordon and search operation in the Chandaji area of Bandipora district. Authorities suspended internet and mobile services in the area.