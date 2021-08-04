 
Wed Aug 04, 2021
August 4, 2021

Mexico president says trials of predecessors still possible

Mexico City: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that his predecessors could still face prosecution despite low turnout in a referendum on whether to investigate them for alleged corruption. With more than 99 percent of ballots counted, 97.7 percent of voters supported a probe, compared with 1.5 percent who were against, the National Electoral Institute (INE) said.

