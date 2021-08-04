 
Wed Aug 04, 2021
AFP
August 4, 2021

Russian court restricts Navalny ally’s movement

Moscow: A Russian court on Tuesday slapped Lyubov Sobol, a key ally of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny, with a year and a half of restricted movement for breaching coronavirus regulations this year. Russia’s opposition says authorities have stepped up a campaign of intimidation against dissenters ahead of a parliamentary vote in September, allegations the Kremlin has rejected.

