SBP curtails Independence Day sports events

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in the wake of growing coronavirus pandemic has curtailed Independence Day sports events following the directions of Punjab government.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in a statement on Tuesday said that as per the revised schedule, now the Independence Day sports events will be staged from August 6 to 21. “Sports Board Punjab will organise Independence Day Male and Female Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on August 6 and 7. The teams from all nine divisions will feature in the Independence Day Archery Championship. The competitions of 70m Individual and 30m Team Event will be contested during the two-day Independence Day Archery Championship,” he added.

He said that gymnastic competitions of male and female athletes will be held on August 9 outside NPSC Gymnasium Hall.