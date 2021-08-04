KPL all set to start from August 6

LAHORE: Shoaib Malik’s Mirpur Royals and Shahid Afridi’s Rawalakot Hawks will mark the start of the Kashmir Premier League.

Six teams will contest in a 10-day cricketing event which will end on August 17 in Muzaffarabad.

The other teams in the event are Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, Bagh Stallions, and Kotli Lions.

The teams will play in a double round-robin format with each team facing every other twice.

The top four teams on the points table will make it to the KPL Cup Final round.

Schedule

In the opening match, Shahid Afridi’s Rawlakot Hawks will face Shoaib Malik’s Mirpur Royals on August 6.