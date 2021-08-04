Test specialists undergo training

LAHORE: Pakistan’s 11 Test specialists are currently training here at Providence Stadium ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, pencilled in from August 12.

Azhar Ali, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Shahnawaz Dahani are training alongside Sarfraz Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

Players first took part in fitness and fielding sessions focusing mainly on slip catching followed by a net session.