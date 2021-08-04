 
close
Wed Aug 04, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 4, 2021

Test specialists undergo training

Sports

 
August 4, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s 11 Test specialists are currently training here at Providence Stadium ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, pencilled in from August 12.

Azhar Ali, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Shahnawaz Dahani are training alongside Sarfraz Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf.

Players first took part in fitness and fielding sessions focusing mainly on slip catching followed by a net session.

Latest News