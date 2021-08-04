Dr Najeeb new PCB Medical Officer

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has brought in Dr Najeebullah Soomro as its Chief Medical Officer.

The PCB says he has made a name in Australia sport with his research, practice and contribution.

The position fell vacant following the resignation of Dr Sohail Saleem, who was made to step down after Covid-19 cases emerged during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Dr Najeebullah did his MBBS from Karachi’s Dow University of Health and Sciences and a PhD from Discipline of Exercise and Sports Science, the University of Sydney (Thesis: Cricket Injury Prevention). This was completed in collaboration with Cricket Australia and led to the world’s first Cricket Injury Prevention Programme (CIPP) and injury surveillance mobile app (TeamDoc).

Dr Najeebullah is also a dual trained Injury Epidemiologist & Sports Scientist, having completed a Master of Public Health from the University of Sydney, majoring in Epidemiology and Injury Prevention.

Dr Najeebullah’s consultancy in Sports Science and Medicine spans national and international organisations, such as Cricket Australia, Cricket New South Wales, Cricket Victoria, Pakistan Cricket Board, IronMan Western Australia, FIFA, Rugby League, Netball and Australian Football League.