England cricket tour of Bangladesh postponed

DHAKA: England’s cricket tour of Bangladesh for September-October has been postponed until 2023, the two countries said Tuesday as both struggled with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nations’ cricket boards said they had “mutually decided” to delay the three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

The postponement makes it possible for players from both teams to take part in the Indian Premier League, which resumes in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

The cash-rich IPL was suspended in May as India was hit by a massive Covid wave and the pandemic affected cricket tours around the world.