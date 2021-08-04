Canoe Kayak Sports Federation organises tree plantation

KARACHI: The players and officials of Canoe Kayak Sports Federation organised a tree plantation ceremony in Quetta on Sunday.

The ceremony was organised at Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy International (HDWSA) at Hanna Lake to encourage the new generation to protect trees.

Hayatullah Khan Durrani briefed the participants of the ceremony about the past 35 years of canoe kayak rowing and optimist sailing activities of national and international levels being organised at Hayat Durrani academy.