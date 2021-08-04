Ahsan trounces Hamza to clinch Under-17 title

KARACHI: Ahsan Ramzan prevailed over Hamza Ilyas in the all-Punjab final of the Seagold National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship 2021 at the PSB Complex in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to the details made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), Ahsan dominated the best-of-nine-frame title clash from the outset and won it 5-2 with the scores of 111-16, 19-64, 77-32, 62-29, 14-64, 66-26, 69-8.

The final featuring two of the most promising local youngsters didn’t turn out to be a cracking fixture, as was being anticipated. Having played fluently in the earlier games, Ahsan extended his superb run without being overawed by the occasion. Hamza hardly matched Ahsan’s brilliance, his only consolation being claiming a couple of frames in the one-sided encounter.

Besides securing a handsome cash award of Rs50,000, Ahsan also earned the entitlement to represent the country in the IBSF World Under-17 Snooker Championship 2021 to be staged later this year.

Meanwhile, the PBSA has announced that the 13th edition of the National Under-21 Snooker Championship 2021 will be getting under way at PSB Complex in Lahore on August 6 and will conclude on August 10.