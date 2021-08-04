 
Wed Aug 04, 2021
August 4, 2021

Medals Table

Sports

 
August 4, 2021

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

China 32 21 16 69

United States 24 28 21 73

Japan 19 6 11 36

Australia 14 4 15 33

Russian Olympic Committee 13 21 18 52

Great Britain 13 17 13 43

Germany 8 8 14 30

France 6 10 8 24

Netherlands 6 7 7 20

South Korea 6 4 9 19

New Zealand 6 4 5 15

Italy 5 9 15 29

Hungary 4 4 3 11

Cuba 4 3 4 11

Czech Republic 4 3 1 8

Canada 3 4 7 14

Switzerland 3 4 5 12

Brazil 3 3 8 14

Croatia 3 3 2 8

Taiwan 2 4 4 10

Sweden 2 3 0 5

Poland 2 2 2 6

Denmark 2 1 3 6

Jamaica 2 1 2 5

Norway 2 1 1 4

Slovenia 2 1 1 4

Ecuador 2 1 0 3

Greece 2 0 1 3

Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3

Kosovo 2 0 0 2

Qatar 2 0 0 2

Spain 1 4 4 9

Georgia 1 4 1 6

Romania 1 3 0 4

Venezuela 1 3 0 4

Hong Kong 1 2 0 3

Slovakia 1 2 0 3

South Africa 1 2 0 3

Austria 1 1 3 5

Indonesia 1 1 3 5

Serbia 1 1 3 5

Belgium 1 1 1 3

Ethiopia 1 1 1 3

Philippines 1 1 0 2

Tunisia 1 1 0 2

Turkey 1 0 5 6

Ireland 1 0 2 3

Israe l 1 0 2 3

Belarus 1 0 1 2

Estonia 1 0 1 2

Fiji 1 0 1 2

Iran 1 0 1 2

Latvia 1 0 1 2

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1

Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1

Thailand 1 0 0 1

Armenia 0 2 1 3

Colombia 0 2 1 3

Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3

Ukraine 0 1 6 7

Mongolia 0 1 2 3

Portugal 0 1 2 3

India 0 1 1 2

Kenya 0 1 1 2

Kirghyzstan 0 1 1 2

Nigeria 0 1 1 2

San Marino 0 1 1 2

Uganda 0 1 1 2

Bulgaria 0 1 0 1

Jordan 0 1 0 1

Namibia 0 1 0 1

North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3

Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3

Mexico 0 0 3 3

Egypt 0 0 2 2

Argentina 0 0 1 1

Finland 0 0 1 1

Ghana 0 0 1 1

Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1

Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Malaysia 0 0 1 1

