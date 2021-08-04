Arshad to carry Pak flag at closing ceremony on 8th

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Nadeem who will be in action in the javelin throw qualifying round today’s (Wednesday) morning is to carry Pakistan’s flag during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8.

‘The News’ has learnt from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) that Arshad, who has yet to take the field, will be the flag-bearer of the Pakistan contingent during the closing ceremony.

“We have informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Arshad’s name has been finalised as flag-bearer of the Pakistan contingent during the closing ceremony.”

Arshad had missed the opening ceremony’s march-past due to his late arrival in Tokyo. Since his event was due to start from August 4 with the qualifying round, he reached Tokyo a day after the opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony is expected to see the thinnest of contingents from the countries participating in the Games. Majority of the athletes who finished their commitments in the Games have already returned to their respective countries or on their way back home.

Two Pakistan shooters who have competed in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol category are returning back home on Wednesday.

“Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khalil Akhtar have been booked for home on Wednesday and are expected to reach here a day after,” an official accompanying the contingent said.