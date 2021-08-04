Medals Table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 32 21 16 69
United States 24 28 21 73
Japan 19 6 11 36
Australia 14 4 15 33
Russian Olympic Committee 13 21 18 52
Great Britain 13 17 13 43
Germany 8 8 14 30
France 6 10 8 24
Netherlands 6 7 7 20
South Korea 6 4 9 19
New Zealand 6 4 5 15
Italy 5 9 15 29
Hungary 4 4 3 11
Cuba 4 3 4 11
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Canada 3 4 7 14
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Brazil 3 3 8 14
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Taiwan 2 4 4 10
Sweden 2 3 0 5
Poland 2 2 2 6
Denmark 2 1 3 6
Jamaica 2 1 2 5
Norway 2 1 1 4
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Spain 1 4 4 9
Georgia 1 4 1 6
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Austria 1 1 3 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Serbia 1 1 3 5
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Philippines 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Turkey 1 0 5 6
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israe l 1 0 2 3
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Iran 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Ukraine 0 1 6 7
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Portugal 0 1 2 3
India 0 1 1 2
Kenya 0 1 1 2
Kirghyzstan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Uganda 0 1 1 2
Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3
Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Egypt 0 0 2 2
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1