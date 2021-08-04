Idle hands bridle growth

LAHORE: The growths in construction and apparel sectors have opened new job opportunities for millions of jobless workers. These two sectors have saved the day for the government but unemployment is still high.

The construction sector is absorbing the unskilled workforce, while apparel units are accommodating skilled workforce. The growth in value-added textiles has been phenomenal in the past six months.

All the apparel units are operating at full capacities. They have gone for rapid expansion first by acquiring the machines of closed apparel units and then by importing a large number of modern knitting and stitching machines. All the exporting units are operating at full capacities.

The entire apparel workforce that lost jobs during peak Covid-19 lockdown has been rehired; still there is a shortage of skilled workers in the market.

Every exporting unit is providing on-job training to apprentice workers. The best part is that the ratio of women workers is constantly increasing.

Up till now Pakistan has the lowest ratio of female workers in apparel that globally is dominated by women workforce. Commerce adviser Razak Dawood’s exuberance about taking goods exports to above $31 billion is not far off the mark.

As the situation stands today Pakistan is well poised to sustain a high growth in value-added textile in the long-term.

Industry circles estimate that at least 100,000 new machines have been imported last fiscal that created 0.6 million new jobs (one machine needs six workers in three shifts). This is perhaps the highest addition of new apparel machines in a year in the last two decades. Since these machines are much cheaper compared with spinning and weaving machines the import bill remained very low.

Government’s assertion that higher imports are due to the import of industrial machines is not true.

The transport and mobile phones also fall under machinery head and the import bill is dominated by the imports of these two items. It is high time that the import of these two items is effectively checked to ensure a manageable trade deficit.

The construction sector accommodates the unskilled workforces that are plenty in Pakistan. Cement consumption is one of the barometers of the way the construction industry is moving.

The fiscal year that ended in June saw the domestic cement consumption growing by around 20 percent. In July however there was a sharp decline in domestic cement uptake that raises alarm bells.

There is an acute shortage of housing in Pakistan and the government rightly facilitated low-cost housing construction.

Many experts however are of the opinion that the capacity of the homeless to acquire low-cost houses is limited.

We may be facing the problem of oversupply as far as low-cost houses or flats are concerned.

Most homeless people do not have the muscle to pay even 10 percent amounts upfront and then service the loans on a monthly basis. Let us hope that all the constructed low-cost houses are occupied. There are few mega construction projects in the pipeline that could absorb unskilled labour for a considerable period. The work at Dasu has halted. The annual allocations of Rs24 billion for $16.6 billion (Rs2,689 billion) are less than one percent of its cost and even that amount would be partially used for construction. The government would have to come up with a few mega projects to keep the construction movement moving.

On other industrial fronts the auto sector is in top gear but would create fewer jobs. The poultry sector is in trouble and if the remedial measures are not taken we may see a job loss of 0.5 million jobs out of the current workforce of 1.5 million. For three years all the industries were operating at 30-50 percent below their installed capacities.

As the demand picked up some of these industries attained their full production potential others are still operating below capacity. Chemical, artificial leather, home appliances are operating much below their installed capacities.

There would be no job creation in these industries for a year or two even if the growth accelerates immediately because the industries would achieve optimum capacity in this time.

There were some permanent job losses like the closure of around 100 spinning mills that led to 60,000 job losses. Numerous small enterprises have closed for good depriving at least a million entrepreneurs of livelihood. The government should explore all avenues for job creation.

Domestic commerce has been ignored for too long. Huge job opportunities could be created if domestic commerce is boosted.