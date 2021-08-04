IMF facility’s utlisation for budgetary support unclear

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenues Dr Waqar Masood on Tuesday said it was yet unknown if this funding facility of over $2 billion would be allowed to utilise for budgetary purposes or not as details were still being worked out.

Talking to The News Dr Masood confirmed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had approved a general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) of 456 billion, equivalent to $650 billion with an aim to boost global liquidity.

Out of this massive liquidity injection, Pakistan has decided to avail its share so Islamabad will be able to draw its share equivalent to over $2 billion, within the ongoing month.

“Yes, Pakistan will avail this facility in accordance with its share in SDR, equivalent to over $2 billion. This facility is altogether different from the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and will be provided to Islamabad by the end of the ongoing month,” he added.

Commenting on this development IMF Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva said, “This is a historic decision – the largest SDR allocation in the history of the IMF and a shot in the arm for the global economy at a time of unprecedented crisis”. She said the SDR allocation would benefit all members, address the long-term global need for reserves, build confidence, and foster the resilience and stability of the global economy. “It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis,” Georgieva added.

About US$275 billion (about SDR 193 billion) of the new allocation will go to emerging markets and developing countries, including low-income countries.

One key option is for members that have strong external positions to voluntarily channel part of their SDRs to scale up lending for low-income countries through the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.