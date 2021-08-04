Gold ends flat

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market stood at Rs110,600 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price remained the same at Rs94,822. In the international market, gold rates remained flat at $1,810 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.