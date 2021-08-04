JS Bank, Emaar ink deal

KARACHI: JS Bank has partnered with Emaar, a prestigious developer brand, to provide easy and convenient home financing solutions at flexible markup rates, a statement said.

This collaboration would allow Emaar’s clientele to opt for the conventional home financing services offered by JS Bank.

The agreement was signed by JS Bank President and CEO Basir Shamsie and Emaar CEO Sohail Baig. Also present were Chief Product and Marketing Officer Atif Salim Malik, Head of Secured Lending Fahad Siddiqui, Distribution Head Consumer Lending Zulfiqar Lehri and other representatives from JS Bank.

Muhammad Ali Baig, Muhammad Haris Khan, Bassam Ali Khan and Akif Malik were present on behalf of Emaar.

Shamsie said, “This partnership with Emaar will serve as a one window financing solution for potential home buyers. By working directly with developers, we are striving to bring about a much-needed change in today’s accepted mortgage process by allowing clients to source properties and obtain financing accordingly in a simple and hassle-free process.”

Emaar CEO said, “We are pleased to partner with JS Bank to provide home financing product exclusively designed for Emaar Karachi sea front residences. It will unlock financing options for our esteemed customers in current and future projects. We look forward to mutually explore opportunities to provide value-added services to our customers.”

JS Bank has taken this step to provide flexible loans to the home buyers of today, making it possible for them to borrow as much as 90 percent of the property’s value and hence bringing home ownership within the reach of many who would not be able to afford it otherwise.