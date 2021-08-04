Pakistan posts trade surplus with Italy in FY21: Envoy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy Jauhar Saleem shared that Pakistan has posted a trade surplus of $300 million with Italy during the financial year 2020-21, which was 49 percent higher than the previous year.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy reached an all time high of $786 million during the year. The value-added sectors were the main drivers of this growth which produced a trade surplus of $300 million.

Italy, the first country in Europe to be severely hit by the pandemic, suffered a record GDP fall of 9.6 percent in 2020, the biggest since World War-II. Consequently, Italian imports from non-EU countries declined 14 percent. Despite these difficult conditions, Pakistan has not only recovered from the pandemic led export challenges, but has registered an impressive growth of 9.1 percent in FY 2020-21.

While responding to a question, he said that despite India’s false and fabricated claim over Basmati`s exclusive Geographical Indication (GI) rights in the EU and Italian market, Pakistan maintained its position as market leader in rice export to Italy with 37.4 percent share, whereas India supplied only 12 percent of the total imported rice in Italy.

Following Brexit, Italy is now home to the largest Pakistani diaspora in the EU. In FY 2020-21, workers’ remittances from Italy reached $601 million, which marks a 66 percent increase over the last year, and is an all time high figure, making Italy Pakistan’s biggest source of remittances in the EU and the 7th largest in the world. He expected the growth streak to continue in FY 2021-22.

In the area of industrial and technological cooperation, Saleem mentioned the various ongoing initiatives for technical training and said Italian firms were keen to invest in the fields of energy, food processing, leather, textile, construction and furnishing.

He added that the embassy was promoting joint ventures for increased Italian investment in Pakistan that would help in technology and skills transfer to our businesses. “Once the travel restrictions are eased there will be multiple visits by Italian investors to Pakistan,” he added.

He also highlighted the initiatives in tourism; especially in terms of capacity building of Pakistan's tourism sector through providing experts.

Pakistan and Italy had agreed in principle to negotiate a labour agreement that would give Pakistan comprehensive market access to Italian labour market.

He informed that Pakistan has been included in the Italian Seasonal Work Visa for 2022 also, which would offer many opportunities for our workers in agriculture and services sector to work in Italy.

Saleem also elaborated on various initiatives for promoting welfare of Pakistani diaspora in Italy.

In the area of multilateral diplomacy, he informed that besides being elected as President of IDLO, Pakistan was in the FAO Council and IFAD Executive Board.