PBF urges government action to stabilise rupee

Karachi: The rupee is currently hovering around lows last seen in December 2020 despite improved exports and remittances and a business group said on Tuesday the central bank's a free float policy would further fuel inflationary pressure.

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) said a stable foreign exchange rate helps stimulate long-term fixed investment, while a prolonged, abnormally fluctuating value of the national currency tends to distort the financial viability of projects with longer gestation periods.

PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad said the currency has lost more than 50 percent of its value since December 2017, and "if the country is already experiencing economic problems such as higher inflation or unemployment, floating exchange rates may make the situation worse".

Similarly market based exchange rates have big drawbacks; when moving from one equilibrium to another, currencies can overshoot and become highly unstable, especially if large amounts of capital flow in or out of a country, perhaps because of speculation by investors. This type of instability has its economic cost.

To get the appropriate result, many emerging economies have tried a hybrid approach.

Jawad said the country that recovered from the South East Asia crisis fastest was Malaysia. “It imposed capital controls despite opposition from international financial institutions and global market players.”

Another example was China’s yuan which has been allowed to fluctuate within a narrow band with outstanding success for the country’s industrialisation and rapid economic growth.

He gave the example of India’s minus 7.3 percent GDP last year due to the spread of the delta variant, which was projected to up to 9.5 percent in 2021 by the IMF and said “their exchange rate just got changed in cents only, unlike us”.

“The reasons to peg a currency are linked to stability. Especially in today's developing nations, a country may decide to peg its currency to create a stable atmosphere for foreign investment. That was why today our foreign direct investment was declining.

It was now an open secret globally that IMF programmes reduce economic growth, and deepen and prolong financial crises, creating severe hardships for the poorest people in borrowing countries, because IMF policy prescriptions provide uniform remedies, not adequately tailored to each country’s needs.

The PBF official said it was high time that the government controlled rupee volatility against the dollar, and came up with policy reforms to keep depreciation in check, as industrial revival and economic growth was not possible without a stable local unit.

“Sharp depreciation of rupee shows that Pakistan is again moving towards a trade deficit regime,” he added.

Jawad further urged the economic managers of this country to not misguide the prime minister. “Selling 10,000 vehicles by the automobile sector in one month was not a criterion to measure economic growth in a population of 230 million people,” he added.