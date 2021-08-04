Rupee extends falls

KARACHI: The rupee dropped further against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 163.89 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 163.67. It depreciated by 22 paisas or 0.13 percent during the session.

In the open market, the local unit gained 20 paisas to end at 164 versus the greenback.

Dealers said the rupee continued facing pressure on the back of increased demand for the dollar for import payments, especially for oil. Besides, the supply of the greenback was not sufficient to meet the demand.

“Higher trade deficit exerting pressure on the domestic currency, July’s trade deficit widens by 81 percent to $3.06 billion,” said Khurram Schehzad, CEO of Alpha, Beta Core.

Imports are up by 47 percent to $5.41 billion in July 2021.

“Much will depend upon the remittance numbers to squeeze the current account deficit,” he added.

Analysts expect the country’s import bill to go up further this fiscal year due to fast pace of economic recovery and acceleration in the coronavirus vaccinations, which would put pressure on the foreign exchange reserves and domestic currency. The rupee is likely to trade in the band of 165 -170 by the end of this fiscal year.